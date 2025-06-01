Vident Advisory LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 972,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,330 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $130,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

