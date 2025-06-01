Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 30th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the creation, publishing, distribution or support services for video games. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the video game industry’s revenue streams, which are driven by factors such as new game releases, technological innovations and shifts in consumer demand. As a result, video game stocks can exhibit notable volatility tied to the success of individual titles and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.18. 7,362,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,821,933. The company has a market capitalization of $785.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. Walmart has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.07. 896,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.06. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $240.78.

