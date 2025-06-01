Vienna Asset Management LLC Sells 4,371 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vienna Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average of $208.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

