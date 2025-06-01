Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $133.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.10. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 88.09% and a negative net margin of 3,975.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

