Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Position Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.18 and a 52-week high of $252.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

