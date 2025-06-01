Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 182.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roy Shoshani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,922.50. The trade was a 10.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $193,280. Insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

