Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

