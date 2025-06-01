Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Cut by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 144,796 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

