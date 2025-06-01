Waste Management Stocks To Watch Today – May 30th

Halliburton, Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, CEMEX, Fluor, GFL Environmental, and Tetra Tech are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks represent shares in companies that collect, transport, process and dispose of municipal, industrial and hazardous waste. These firms earn revenue through fees for waste collection, recycling programs, landfill operations and environmental services, and are often viewed as defensive investments due to their steady cash flows and long-term contracts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $19.72. 10,387,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,740,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,279. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $241.07. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $315.23. 467,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $318.74.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE CX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.86. 15,133,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,648,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $41.68. 1,345,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Fluor has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. 749,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,243. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 958,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,551. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.92.

