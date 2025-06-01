Water Stocks To Watch Now – May 30th

Home Depot, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Progressive, and Cooper Companies are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core businesses involve the sourcing, treatment, distribution or infrastructure of water—for example, municipal utilities, filtration-technology firms and pipeline or desalination contractors. Because clean freshwater is a finite and increasingly scarce resource, investors often view these equities as a defensive or sustainable play with long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,193. The company has a market capitalization of $366.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.93 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.49. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,953,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,657,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Cooper Companies (COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

COO traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. 5,765,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

