Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

