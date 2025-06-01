Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $11.30 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.