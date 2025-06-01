Waverly Advisors LLC Has $95.98 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 714,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 440,078 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

