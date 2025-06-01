WBI Investments LLC Purchases 2,693 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 160.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $376,576,000. St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $114,257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,165,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,230,862,000 after buying an additional 482,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

