Wedbush Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $300.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

Zscaler Stock Up 9.1%

ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.33. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,057,500. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $2,107,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

