Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,282. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,032. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,529,000 after purchasing an additional 560,218 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in NetApp by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 534,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 379,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 196,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

