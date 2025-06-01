Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.2% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 272,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 26,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,612,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $216,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,178 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 5,389,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $723,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $11,284,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.