Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $491.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

