Wexford Capital LP Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,576,000. St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,165,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,230,862,000 after buying an additional 482,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.