Wexford Capital LP Sells 909 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wexford Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,773,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,145,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,442,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $974,623,000 after buying an additional 2,438,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7,557.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,202,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,186,542 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

