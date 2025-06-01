Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $240,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.