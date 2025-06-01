Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $267.48 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 93,641 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.2% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $267,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

