Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 155 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

