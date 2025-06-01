Wolverine Trading LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 866.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

TWO stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. The company had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($28.53) million. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.