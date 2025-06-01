Wolverine Trading LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,420,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,406,000 after buying an additional 2,751,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after buying an additional 2,506,021 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,505,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $50.43 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

