Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

