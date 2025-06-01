Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 987,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 184,172 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.32 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $216.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

