Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 13,495 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Feldman sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $32,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,664. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,642,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,596,454.78. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 837,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.83 million, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

