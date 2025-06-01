Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.63%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, EVP Roy Shoshani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,922.50. This represents a 10.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,929.69. This represents a 3.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,280 over the last 90 days. 8.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

