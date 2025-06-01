Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 1.46% of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of OCTQ opened at $24.01 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October Cuts Dividend

About Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (OCTQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

