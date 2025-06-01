Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance
Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $22.84.
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile
The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.
