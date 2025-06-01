Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.