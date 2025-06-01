Woodson Capital Management LP Has $30.72 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,580 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

