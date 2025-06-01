Xn LP Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Xn LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240,294 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Xn LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xn LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.