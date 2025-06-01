Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.33. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

