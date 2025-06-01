Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

ZS stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,057,500. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

