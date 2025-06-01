Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

