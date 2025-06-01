Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at UBS Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $260.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.12.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,057,500. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.