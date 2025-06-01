Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average is $206.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,403,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

