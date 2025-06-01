Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

Zscaler Stock Up 9.1%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after acquiring an additional 267,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

