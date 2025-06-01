Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research set a $252.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,057,500. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

