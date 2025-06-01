Zscaler’s (ZS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,710,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after buying an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

