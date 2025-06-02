10,000 Shares in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QXO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QXO by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in QXO in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in QXO in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in QXO by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in QXO during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QXO Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QXO opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $290.00.

QXO Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

