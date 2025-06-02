11,896 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $11.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

