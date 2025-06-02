15,109 Shares in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Melar Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,512,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 327,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 223,672 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 576,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151,328 shares in the last quarter.
Melar Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
MACI stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
Melar Acquisition Corp. I Profile
Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Melar Acquisition Corp. I is based in NEW YORK.
