151,880 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,668.62. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CPF opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

