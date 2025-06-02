156,498 Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,498 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 309,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 189,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in First Busey by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BUSE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Steven W. Caple purchased 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,394.40. The trade was a 35.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,503.10. The trade was a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $225,250. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.18 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

About First Busey

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.