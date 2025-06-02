156,781 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 156,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $1,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RXO by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RXO by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after buying an additional 303,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RXO by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 88,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RXO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after buying an additional 64,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. RXO’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

