158,224 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.17% of First Financial Bancorp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 300,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,267 shares of company stock valued at $228,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

FFBC opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

