20,000 Shares in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PSQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PSQ by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in PSQ by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 426,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 222,041 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PSQ during the 4th quarter worth $5,836,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PSQ during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PSQ

In other news, Director Willie Langston bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 274,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,813.20. This represents a 10.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSQH. Wall Street Zen upgraded PSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

PSQ Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of PSQH stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 404.92% and a negative net margin of 227.52%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Further Reading

