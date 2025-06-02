20,590 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.5%

AMED opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

